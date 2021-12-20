Caterina Scorsone of Grey’s Anatomy Can’t Stop Watching Amelia and Kai Fan Reaction Videos

Caterina Scorsone of Grey’s Anatomy can’t get enough of Amelia and Kai’s fan reaction videos.

Things really hit the fan on Grey’s Anatomy’s latest midseason finale, as is customary for the ABC show.

Caterina Scorsone, the series’ star, is delving into it all on E! News’ Daily Pop.

On Monday, Dec. 3, the actress appeared alongside host Morgan Stewart and guest emcee Loni Love.

20, weighing in on everything from the episode’s cliffhanger to Dr.

Dr. Amelia Shepherd and Amelia Shepherd

ER Fightmaster portrays Kai Bartley, Grey’s first non-binary physician.

Scorsone was ecstatic to see fans’ enthusiastic reactions to the romantic moment, which seemed to be building throughout the season.

During the exclusive interview, she said, “The reaction was the most exciting thing that’s ever happened in my life.”

“What has happened is that there are millions of fan videos of young people watching the kiss finally happen after this whole season of build up, and they have the camera on their faces as they watch it and they just lose their minds,” says the author.

Scorsone continued, “It’s so heartwarming.”

“It’s really lovely.”

“I also watched all of the videos.”

Working with Fightmaster has been an “awesome honor,” she added.

“It’s so in line with what we do on Grey’s Anatomy,” Scorsone said.

“And ER is incredible, like a total package actor, musician, and wonderful human being.

As a result, it’s a real pleasure to collaborate with them.”

While fans were ecstatic to see Amelia and Kai kiss, they also saw Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) catch a glimpse of it just as he was about to confess his love for Amelia.

Is this to say that the former couple is no longer together?

Scorsone teased, “I mean, no one on Grey’s Anatomy is ever done for good.”

“That isn’t something you’d see on Grey’s Anatomy.”

As a result, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

When Morgan and Loni mentioned the episode’s terrifying ending, Scorsone was equally ambiguous—Dr.

Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) is trapped in a car that is about to crash into a cliff, and instead of giving any spoilers, she took a moment to appreciate the show’s “true cliffhanger.”

In the video above, Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone discusses her holiday plans with her three children.

On ABC in February, Grey’s Anatomy will return.

