Caterina Scorsone, of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Teases ‘High Stakes’ Ahead of Midseason Finale: ‘It’s Pretty Exciting’

There will be more drama — no joke.

Caterina Scorsone, who currently stars on Grey’s Anatomy, will play Dr.

Amelia Shepherd in the midseason finale of the show.

Scorsone, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in California on Tuesday, December 7. “My character in particular has a very new story line that’s happening, and it’s pretty exciting,” he said.

“The stakes are high, and the midseason finale is approaching.”

There are two episodes left, and a huge, huge situation is about to unfold.”

Fans of the ABC medical drama have been following Amelia as she juggles coparenting with Link (Chris Carmack) and working on top secret research in Montana.

She’s working with Kai (ER Fightmaster) on a team to find a Parkinson’s cure, and she seems to have a thing for the nonbinary doctor.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premieres on Thursday, December 9, after a brief Thanksgiving break, with even more drama — and Scorsone doesn’t think viewers are prepared for what’s next.

“This is my favorite time of the year.”

On the red carpet on Tuesday, the actress told Us, “It’s really fun.”

“I’m not sure how they do it, but they keep reinventing it in such a way that the stories remain fresh.”

Link wants to spend the holidays with the kids, putting Amelia in a difficult situation in the midseason finale.

At Thanksgiving, they did the same, which resulted in a steamy kiss.

The doctors, on the other hand, quickly returned to reality when they realized that they want very different futures.

In 2010, he began portraying the neurosurgeon on Grey’s Anatomy, and in 2014, he joined the show full-time.

Scorsone doesn’t know when the show will end, but it’s clear that fans still adore the doctor drama, which is now in its 18th season.

“I feel like Grey’s Anatomy is like everyone’s family,” she told Us.

“As a result, we don’t just want to get rid of our family members because they’ve reached the age of eighteen.”

You are still a member of my family.

We simply continue to love everyone.”

Grey’s Anatomy was nominated for four awards at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

The award went to the show.

