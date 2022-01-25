CBS has renewed the shows “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Ghosts,” and “The Neighborhood.”

CBS renews ‘Bob Hearts Abishola,’ ‘Ghosts,’ and ‘The Neighborhood.’

Fans of Bob Hearts Abishola, Ghosts, and The Neighborhood can breathe easy knowing that their favorite CBS comedies will not be canceled.

CBS has renewed Chuck Lorre and Jim Reynolds’ Monday night primetime series Bob Hearts Abishola and The Neighborhood, as well as the new Thursday comedy Ghosts, which is based on the BBC show.

Typically, fans of sitcoms such as Bob Hearts Abishola, Ghosts, and The Neighborhood must wait until midseason to learn whether or not their favorite shows will be cancelled or renewed.

All three shows, however, were renewed.

Fans can exhale a sigh of relief.

Season 4 of Bob Hearts Abishola is set to premiere in the fall of 2022.

Season 3 has seen a lot of communication between Bob and Abishila, played by Folake Olowofoyeku and Billy Gardell, especially when it comes to in-laws and Abishila’s son Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.).

We found a way to surprise the cast with the good news that (hashtag)GhostsCBS has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com8enZVIcp8I

Season 5 of The Neighborhood is expected to air in the fall.

Calvin Butler and Dave Johnson, who play Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, have grown closer.

At least as close as Calvin’s irritability will allow.

Season 2 of Ghosts has been renewed in advance.

The show follows Sam and Jay, a married couple played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

After Sam’s injury causes him to see ghosts, the two attempt to live in the haunted Woodstone Mansion.

It should come as no surprise that CBS has renewed Bob Hearts Abishola, Ghosts, and The Neighborhood.

CBS is home to the most popular broadcast comedies, including the Big Bang Theory prequel show Young Sheldon.

SURPRISE: The Top 4 Comedies on Television Have Been Renewed!

Thank you for being a part of the CBS Team.

This is for you, VCNCG7QWYL. pic.twitter.comVCNCG7QWYL

“With Young Sheldon in Year 1 of a three-season pickup, CBS has secured its top four comedy series for next season: (hashtag)1 Young Sheldon, (hashtag)2 Ghosts, (hashtag)3 The Neighborhood, and (hashtag)4 Bob Hearts Abishola,” according to Deadline.

On the other hand, not every CBS show is renewed.

United States of Al and B Positive are two shows whose fates are still up in the air.

Aside from Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abishola, Ghosts, and The Neighborhood, there have been a few other shows that have…

