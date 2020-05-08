CBS Orders Clarice, The Equalizer as First New Shows of 2020-2021 TV Season

The fall TV season is taking shape. After many shows saw their seasons and/or swan songs cut short after the coronavirus spread around the world, many wondered how the TV season would be impacted. Many networks weren’t able to shoot pilots for potential new shows. While premiere dates are for sure still in question with many states still practicing social distancing measures, we now know the first new shows coming to TV: Clarice, The Equalizer and B Positive.

CBS announced the new dramas and comedy would be joining the network’s already announced 23 returning shows.

Clarice stars Rebecca Breeds as the title character, FBI Agent Clarice Starling, after she returns to the field months after the events of The Silence of the Lambs in 1993. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and Heather Kadin are executive producers. Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler also star.

A reimagining of the 1980s series of the same name (which also became a movie with Denzel Washington), Queen Latifah stars as “an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn” in The Equalizer. Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original Equalizer TV show) Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander are executive producers.

Chuck Lorre‘s tenure at CBS continues with B Positive, a new comedy starring Silicon Valley‘s Thomas Middleditch and Masters of Sex star Annaleigh Ashford. The series follows a therapist and newly divorced dad who must find a kidney donor when he runs into “a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own.” Expect lives to change as they go on this journey together. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue and Kamryn Kunody also star. Lorre and Marco Pennette are executive producers.

CBS previously announced several renewals and cancellations for the upcoming 2020-2021 TV season. Gone are the Edie Falco-fronted drama Tommy, Pauley Perrette‘s Broke and the Patricia Heaton comedy Carol’s Second Act. Returning shows include All Rise, FBI: Most Wanted, Bob Hearts Abishola and more. Get the lowdown in the gallery above.