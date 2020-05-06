CBS Renewed NCIS, All Rise and More—But Also Canceled Several Shows

How the coronavirus will impact the television industry is one big unknown, so CBS is sticking with what works and has renewed the majority of its schedule. Of course NCIS is coming back. So is NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. Both of Dick Wolf‘s dramas on the network—FBI and FBI: Most Wanted—also scored renewals, but some big names weren’t so lucky.

Freshman shows starring Pauley Perrette, Edie Falco and Patricia Heaton did not receive second season renewals. While Heaton’s titular Carol may have gotten a second act as a doctor, she didn’t get a second season of Carol’s Second Act.

Evil, Mom, Survivor, The Amazing Race and Young Sheldon were previously renewed.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”

Below, get a rundown of what’s coming back and what’s out for next season (whenever that may start production).