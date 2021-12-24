Cedric the Entertainer Can’t Believe Travis Scott Is Being Held Responsible For The Astroworld Festival

On the 11th of November,

The 2021 Astroworld Festival, an annual music festival hosted by celebrity and rapper Travis Scott, became a tragedy on May 5, 2021.

Overcrowding in the arena resulted in trampling and a crowd crush, injuring over 300 people and killing ten.

While many have pointed the finger at Travis Scott, Cedric the Entertainer can’t believe how blamed he is.

The comedian voiced his opinion on the matter.

The star of The Neighborhood didn’t want to speak out of turn.

Cedric the Entertainer did not hold Travis Scott responsible after watching the videos of the 2021 Astroworld Festival for himself.

On The Domenick Nati Show, Cedric said, “I looked at some of the videos and everything.”

“I mean, the cops were right in front of them and didn’t do anything.

That’s their job; [he’s] a showman.”

Many people on social media, however, wanted Scott to be held accountable.

However, Cedric the Entertainer does not believe Travis Scott is to blame for the tragedy.

“I find it difficult to believe that people are attempting to have Travis canceled.

People who try to blame him, claiming that he should have stopped but didn’t, irritate me.

He’s mostly there to amuse you.

He seems to be in the mood for a show.

Many people on social media cited a now-deleted Tweet from the rapper from May in which he said they’d sneak “the wild ones in.” Several videos of artists such as Adele, Harry Styles, and others pausing shows went viral.

According to NBC News, Scott reacted to the situation by saying he “could not have imagined the’severity of the situation.'”

Travis Scott couldn’t have predicted the Astroworld disaster https:t.coTabeyE76nppic.twitter.comvs9yK1P9Co

“I just don’t like it when people try to blame him in this particular case,” Cedric the Entertainer continued about Travis Scott.

“He never yelled on stage, ‘Let’s f*** ’em up and turn it up and let’s go and let’s get wilder!’

So I don’t want him to be the one to blame.”

Cedric the Entertainer has a 29-year comedy career that began in 1992 and has given him plenty of stage experience.

While some artists have canceled shows, he discussed the mindset that performers can adopt while on stage.

On stage, Cedric the Entertainer attempted to see things through the eyes of Travis Scott.

The audience, he said.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.