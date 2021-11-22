Celeb-Recommended Amazon Accessories by Oprah Winfrey, Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams, and Others

Amazon Accessories Recommended by Oprah Winfrey, Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams, and Others

Oprah Winfrey, Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams, and other celebrities have selected these affordable scarves, bags, glasses, and jewelry.

Without coordinating accessories, an outfit is never truly complete.

A fashionable bag can elevate your look.

A simple white t-shirt can be dressed up with some layered necklaces.

A pair of edgy sunglasses can add a dash of glitz to any outfit.

You can look (and feel) put-together with a knotted headband.

Unfortunately, most of us don’t have an endless supply of accessories.

However, the majority of us have Amazon accounts, which is a blessing.

On Amazon, you’ll find a plethora of on-trend, low-cost accessories.

Check out Oprah Winfrey’s, Kyle Richards’, Porsha Williams’, Kenya Moore’s, Kathy Hilton’s, Jade Roper Tolbert’s, Lala Kent’s, Lauren Luyendyk’s, Paige DeSorbo’s, Tom Schwartz’s, TomSandoval’s, and Brad Goreski’s accessory picks.

“Your loved one will be thanking you all winter long,” according to Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List.

These soft knit socks are perfect for lounging or everyday wear, and they not only make you feel like you’re walking on clouds, but they also use temperature-regulating technology to keep your feet cool.”

There are five different colored three-pair sets to choose from.

“I’ve got a hat for you guys,” Kenya Moore shared.

This hat is so cool, and it looks great with the cream pants and sweater.

This hat looks fantastic with heeled booties.”

There are 34 different color options for this hat.

It has more than 11,800 five-star reviews on Amazon from satisfied customers.

“My daughter Alexia [Umansky] bought this bag first,” Kyle Richards shared in her Fall shopping roundup.

Because I adore it so much, I ended up stealing it.

It’s the most adorable bag.

Is the pleating visible? It’s adorable.

This bag is one of my favorites.

Right now, it’s very popular.

This color is also one of my favorites.

“After Labor Day, we can still wear white.”

Alexia and Kyle aren’t the only ones who’ve noticed something…

