Celebrate Reese Witherspoon’s Birthday With Her Cutest Photos With Her Mini-Me, Ava Phillippe

She’s legally blonde, beautiful and bold and those are just some of the reasons why we love Reese Witherspoon.

The Little Fires Everywhere star turns 44 years old today and therefore we’re in the celebratory mood!

For decades now we’ve been fans of the blonde beauty and all of her amazing roles both on-screen and behind the camera.

Whether its being a badass in business with her Hello Sunshine media brand and Draper James clothing line, or bringing her acting A-game to films like Sweet Home Alabama, Wild or Legally Blonde, Witherspoon is one of Hollywood’s favorite darlings.

What makes her even cuter and more lovable is that fact that she’s a super mom!

She is the mother to three children, proving that she can truly do it all.

While we love all of her relationships with each of her kids, its her bond with eldest child and only daughter Ava Phillippe that we can’t get enough of.

Together, these two set style goals and make us wish we could spend every day with our moms trying to be even a little bit as cool and fun as this mother-daughter duo.

They are basically the Lorelai and Rory Gilmore of the real world and we are major fans of everything they do. Their best trait? The fact that they look like twins all the time!

Phillippe is her mom’s mini me in looks, style and size and it’s too darn cute.

In honor of Witherspoon’s birthday, we’ve rounded up the cutest snaps of her and her daughter twinning. Trust us, these will make you do a serious double take.

Happy birthday, Reese. We love you, your fierceness and of course the fact that you can still do the bend and snap with ease!