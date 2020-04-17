Celebrate Stars With Style With E!’s The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments Look Back Special!

Fashion’s biggest night…in?

That’s right. The 2020 Met Gala may have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but E! isn’t about to let the first Monday of May pass by without celebrating the fashion event of the year.

With E!’s The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments special, those at home—AKA everybody, including the A-listers who’d usually be walking the famed red carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art—can get their fashion fix without even leaving the couch.

The hour-long special set for Monday, May 4 at 11 p.m. is jam-packed with content from the Met Galas of the past, which obviously includes the celebrities who’ve become known as regulars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Michelle Williams, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

With the help of E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, E! will be counting down the top 10 best arrivals of all time on air and on Twitter. Think Blake Lively in 2018 with the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, or Madonna in 2016 with “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

There’s a ton of never-before-seen footage, too—including new interviews with all of your favorite stars!

Of course, the Met Gala men will have their moment, too. Who can forget Billy Porter and his golden wings?

They’ll also be featured throughout our look back at some of the hottest couples to attend the Met Gala over the years: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who have been in sync from 2017 to 2019; George and Amal Clooney, who were the most-talked-about couple in 2015 and 2018; and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who made their first and last appearance as a couple in 2019, among others.

So come for the fashion, but stay for things like fun facts, a reveal of the stars who have dared to break the strict rules and so much more.

Seriously, you won’t want to miss this!

