Celebrate Tiffani Thiessen’s Birthday with Her Best Kelly Kapowski Saved by the Bell Moments

“Hey, hey, hey. What is going on here?”

Don’t you worry, Mr. Belding, it’s just us celebrating that today is Tiffani Thiessen‘s birthday!

Today, the actress best known for her role as Kelly Kapowski in Saved by the Bell turns 47 and we’re ringing in another year around the sun with her best moments from the iconic series.

From her fashion to her dancing to her love affair with Zack Morris, we couldn’t get enough of the cool character growing up.

And the best news for fans of the show? Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service coming later this year, announced that it is rebooting Saved by the Bell!

The new series features Zack Morris as governor of California, and when Governor Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send affected students to the highest performing schools in the state, including Bayside High.

Until we finally get to watch that, we’ll just have to take a trip down memory lane of the original series.

Check out some of Kelly Kapowski’s best moments below!

