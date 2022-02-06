Celebrating Television’s Best Comedies With Black Stars—Which Should You Watch Right Now?

In honor of Black History Month, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite comedies starring African-American actors that you should watch right now.

We’ve figured out what your next TV obsession will be.

Or, more realistically, your next eight TV marathons.

E! News is celebrating Black History Month for the entire month, and what better time to highlight some of the Black excellence that has been sweeping the small screen?

The first is Abbott Elementary, which has received Mindy Kaling’s approval and has made teachers feel very visible.

Quinta Brunson, alum of A Black Lady Sketch Show, created the ABC series, which follows a group of dedicated teachers as they try to help their students in an underfunded school.

Brunson told E! News in December that her mom, who was a schoolteacher in Philadelphia before retiring, was the inspiration for the show. “This is a comedy,” she said.

She said, “I want [viewers]to come be with our teachers.”

“I want them to laugh with our teachers…Now, if they watch the show and say, ‘That’s really messed up! They shouldn’t have to do that to get their job done,’ that would be fantastic.”

Grand Crew follows an LA-based friend group as they navigate the highs and lows of life and love by gathering at their favorite bar to “wine down.”

Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart star in the comedy.

Where to watch: Grand Crew airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m.

Check out Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson in the comedy Harlem, which stars them as a group of girlfriends in their 30s living in, you guessed it, Harlem.

Harlem is available to stream on Prime Video.

Kenan Thompson plays a single father who must juggle a high-profile job with raising his two daughters in this hilarious comedy.

Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman, and Don Johnson also star in the show.

Where to watch: Seasons one and two of Kenan are available on Peacock.

The Wonder Years is a reimagining of a classic in this iteration, as the…

