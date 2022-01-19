Celebrities are expected to have a blast on the new Real Dirty Dancing show.

Celebrities are set to have the time of their lives on the new Real Dirty Dancing show.

These celebrities will play “Baby” and “Johnny” in Fox’s new celebrity dance competition, Real Dirty Dancing, which premieres on February 1.

Take a look at the details here.

These celebrities are all eyes on the prize.

On January 19, Fox announced The Real Dirty Dancing, an all-new celebrity dance competition in which eight celebrities will reenact the most memorable dance moments from the iconic classic film Dirty Dancing in the hopes of becoming the next “Baby” and “Johnny.”

The series, which premieres in February, is based on a true story.

Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora,Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Loni Love visit the original set at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, and team up to learn iconic dance routines from the Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze-led film.

Yes, they will attempt the fabled lift.

“Throughout the event special, Dirty Dancing’s memorable music and unforgettable fashion will transport viewers right back to that magical summer in 1963,” according to the series description.

To be honest, we’re already swooning at the prospect of Tyler C taking over as “Johnny.”

The show, which is produced by Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television, “will also feature special guest judges who will help decide which celebrity couples will make it through and which celebrity couples will be ‘put in a corner.’ In the end, one man and one woman will be crowned the winning ‘Baby’ and ‘Johnny,’ becoming The Real Dirty Dancing champions,” according to the description.

Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and Dave Emery serve as executive producers on the four-episode special event, which is directed by Dan Martin.

When The Real Dirty Dancing premieres on February 2, you can watch these celebrities have the time of their lives.

On Fox at 9 p.m., there will be a one-hour special.

