Celebrities are tying a bow around everything, and we’re here to witness it.

This season’s hottest accessory is all about going big or going home.

We chose these products based on our personal preferences, and we hope you will as well.

Because Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items.

As of the time of publication, prices were correct.

Since Bridgerton aired in December 2020, the exaggerated bow trend has been slowly creeping up on us.

Bows have taken center stage in other shows since then, including Season 2 of Emily in Paris, Moschino’s SS 2022 runway show, and countless red carpets—and the trend is still growing.

Take a look at Olivia Rodrigo, Lily Collins, and Sydney Sweeney, who have all recently sported fashionable bow ensembles.

While the trend isn’t for everyone, it is very cost effective.

The trend can be worn in a variety of ways, from hair bows to bow-adorned shoes, dresses, and tops.

Plus, if your mother is as adamant as we are about saving holiday ribbon, you can raid her wrap stash for a few free bows to dress up your outfits.

We rounded up 13 bow-centric finds to add to your winter wardrobe if you haven’t worn one since elementary school or cheer camp.

Our top picks are listed below.

Put one of these bow clips in your hair if you’re having a bad hair day, and you’ll look fabulous!

These gloves are so cute! They’re ideal for cold days when you still want to look stylish while braving the elements.

These pumps, which are also available in black and silver metallic, will get you a lot of compliments!

This knit sweater has a fun bow detail on the back to elevate any outfit. Casual in the front, party in the back!

For only (dollar)11, you can get six adorable velvet bow scrunchies in the sweetest colors!

Look no further than this skirt for an outfit that will turn heads on your next night out.

Put on a sparkly headband like this one from Lele Sadoughi when you’re in doubt!

This bow tube top, which comes in five vibrant colors, will transform any outfit from drab to fabulous.

This bow-centric strapless mini will add drama to any party.

These velvet bow hair ties will enhance any ponytail.

Plus, use the code BYE2021 to save an additional 30%!

This super-stylish gown is sure to turn heads.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Celebs Are Putting a Bow on Everything and We’re Here for It