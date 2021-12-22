Celebrities in Winter Coats Are Here To Inspire You For Your Cold-Weather Look

Celebrities in Winter Coats Are Here To Inspire You For Your Next Cold-Weather Look

With the arrival of winter, we’ve had to dig out our winter coats from what seems like an eternity.

While bulky outerwear may not appear to be the most fashionable accessory, celebrities have been seen wearing chic toppers and jazzy jackets that have us saying “goodbye” to the winter blues and “hello” to cozy style.

There’s no shortage of star-studded street and red carpet outerwear style, whether it’s Vanessa Hudgens snuggling up in shearling, Jennifer Lopez in a Tiffany blue fur-adorned car coat, Gigi Hadid stopping traffic in an orange trench, or Emily Ratajkowski making an oversized puffer jacket sexy.

Continue scrolling to see the best winter coat fashion moments from celebrities, ranging from cute teddy styles to full-on puffers!

Celebs Rocking Winter Coats Are Here With Your Cold-Weather Outfit Inspiration