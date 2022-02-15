Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady, Diane Kruger, and others celebrated Valentine’s Day in 2022.

Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady, Diane Kruger, and Other A-List Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day in 2022

Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon, and Diane Kruger were among the many celebrities who dressed up for Valentine’s Day this year.

On Monday, February 14, the 44-year-old former New England Patriots quarterback surprised his wife, Gisele Bündchen, with a special gift.

Brady donated a tree to the Plant a Billion Trees organization to help make the world a better place.

“Love you for now and always,” the message for the 41-year-old Brazilian read.

Bündchen, an outspoken environmentalist, also gave Brady a Christmas tree.

On Monday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion honored his other special lady, daughter Vivian.

“Valentines x2,” Brady wrote alongside a photo of his wife and their 9-year-old daughter on his Instagram Story.

Bündchen has a 12-year-old son named Benjamin, and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan has a 14-year-old son named Jack.

On the other hand, On the romantic occasion, Witherspoon, 45, received a bouquet of red roses from her husband, Jim Toth, as well as a large box of chocolates.

(She has a 9-year-old son with Toth, 51.)

She has a 22-year-old daughter, Ava, and an 18-year-old son, Deacon, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.)

On Monday, the 45-year-old actress shared some love for her National Treasure co-star Norman Reedus on social media.

“Happy Valentine’s Day angel,” the Walking Dead actor, 53, responded.

Christina Haack revealed that her fiancé, Joshua Hall, surprised her with a special Valentine’s Day present a few days before the holiday.

(After going public with their romance two months prior, the couple announced their engagement in September 2021.)

“Thank you, Josh, for surprising me with the cutest custom surfboard by @robinhiersart – literally obsessed,” the 38-year-old HGTV star wrote on Saturday, February 12, on Instagram, revealing her custom surfboard.

“I can’t wait to put it on display in our house.”

I adore you, little one.

”

Scroll down to see how Blake Shelton, Jennifer Aydin, Kendall Jenner, and others celebrated Valentine’s Day:

