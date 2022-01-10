Celebrities like Tom Bergeron, Kat Dennings, Whoopi Goldberg, and others react to Bob Saget’s death at the age of 65.

Celebrities such as Tom Bergeron, Kat Dennings, Whoopi Goldberg, and others react to Bob Saget’s death at the age of 65.

A legend is being remembered.

Many of comedian Bob Saget’s former costars and friends paid tribute to him and expressed their condolences after his death at the age of 65.

“I just found out the news.

I’m in ruins.

Tom Bergerontweeted on Sunday, January 9, “I’m going to miss you, my friend,” sharing a clip of the two discussing their careers.

“I asked my friend for a special favor for my very last @AFVofficial.”

Yes, he said.

“I’ll be eternally grateful.”

Bergeron, 66, and Saget, 66, had previously hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos.

“We were heartbroken to learn of the passing of the legendary @bobsaget.

On Sunday, the official AFV Twitter page wrote, “Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”

Other celebrities soon followed, speaking out about Saget’s warm heart and their relationship with the late comedian.

“He had the biggest heart, which he flaunted on his sleeve.

He was so open with his emotions.

After hearing the news, Andy Cohen tweeted, “A mansch.”

“I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget. You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many others’ lives better Bob,” another comedian, Tom Green, tweeted.

“May you rest in peace.”

Several of Saget’s former co-stars also took to social media to express their shock at the news.

“Oh, my god.

Bob Saget is the sweetest man on the planet.

He was always so kind and protective of me as his TV daughter for one season.

“So sorry for his family,” Kat Dennings, who co-starred with him in the 2001 sitcom Raising Dad, tweeted on Sunday night.

In the one-season comedy, he played widowed father Matt Stewart, who was trying to raise his two daughters (Dennings and Brie Larson, respectively) with the help of his live-in father, Jerry Adler.

‘Oh, man,’ I exclaimed.

After the finale of Full House, Saget told Deseret News in September 2001, “I don’t know,” about taking on another single father role.

“But then I read it and really enjoyed it.”

And, despite the fact that it was stuff I had previously invested in, I wanted to do it.

“I’m not going to be one of them.”

