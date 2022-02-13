Celebrities’ Pregnancy Cravings: Tori Spelling, Nicole Richie, and Others

Unique Pregnancy Cravings of Tori Spelling, Nicole Richie, and Others

Olives! Kentucky Fried Chicken! Kourtney Kardashian, Katy Perry, and other pregnant celebrities have shared their unique food cravings.

Since she and now-ex Scott Disick started their family in 2009, the Keeping Up With the Kardashiansalum has welcomed three children: son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign.

In a June 2019 blog post, the Poosh creator reflected on her eating habits while pregnant with her children.

“I loved being pregnant and made it a point to really listen to my body,” she wrote at the time.

“I wanted to share some of my favorite foods and routines that helped me feel my best during my pregnancies,” she says.

… What you feel while cooking transforms into energy that is infused into your food and system.

Every ingredient in my meals had a purpose.”

“I stayed away from typical foods to avoid during pregnancy,” the Los Angeles native said, adding that she found herself craving “frozen yogurt and cheeseburgers.”

The University of Arizona alumna then went on to say that she “added pine nuts to [her]meals… to help generate breast milk” before describing her favorite pregnancy smoothie.

The dates, flax seeds, goji berries, cardamom, rose water, and kefir recipe is “both sweet and sour to maintain the balance of a healthy mind and body,” the former E! personality wrote.

“The sour flavor aids in nutrient absorption, energizing the body, and promoting healthy digestion.”

The sweet flavor nourishes the body, strengthens the heart, and makes the mind happy.”

Perry, meanwhile, has spoken openly about her cravings while expecting Daisy, her and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s daughter, in 2020.

Despite “never caring” for spice, Perry began carrying Tabasco in her purse because it would “light up [her]mouth,” according to Perry.

Avocado toast with tabasco is one of my favorite cravings.

“Believe me when I say I’ve stocked up on pickles.”

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer then went on to say that she enjoyed ice pops, everything bagels, dried mangos, and Impossible Burgers.

Perry joked that she had been “eating the same burrito for weeks on end” for the most part.

