Celebrities split, fight, get arrested, and suffer heartbreaking tragedies during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to insiders.

The gluttonous celebration has a cursed reputation for A-listers, from messy divorces to shocking arrests.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were the quintessential early-2000s couple.

The singing duo married in 2002, and MTV’s reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica chronicled their post-wedding life.

However, tragedy struck on Thanksgiving Day 2005, when the Dukes of Hazzard star announced their split in a statement.

“This is the mutual decision of two people who have an enormous amount of respect and admiration for each other,” Jessica said, breaking the hearts of her fans.

On November 27th, 2009, another infamous turkey day made headlines when golf pro Tiger Woods’ extensive cheating scandal was revealed.

The National Enquirer had published a story two days prior alleging that the golfer was having an affair with Rachel Uchitel, a nightclub manager in New York City.

Then, on Thanksgiving morning, after taking a dangerous mix of Ambien, Vicodin, and THC, the PGA winner crashed his Cadillac Escalade into a fire hydrant and a neighbor’s tree.

Tiger’s accident occurred just minutes from his Florida home, giving his wife, Elin Nordegren, enough time to arrive on the scene and break his rear window with a golf club in a fit of rage.

However, in the front seat, the athlete lay unconscious and completely unaware.

After he spent a brief stint in rehab for sex addiction, the ex-couple finalized their divorce in 2010.

Natalie Wood, an Oscar-nominated actress, was discovered floating off the coast of Catalina Island in California over Thanksgiving weekend in 1981.

The West Side Story star was on a yacht with her husband Robert [RJ] Wagner, friend Christopher Walken, and the boat’s captain Dennis Davern while on vacation.

Natalie’s death was initially ruled an accident drowning, but the case was reopened in 2009 after Davern provided new information to the authorities.

After the captain recalled a tense argument between the two shortly before the incident, RJ Wagner was designated as a “person of interest” in Natalie’s death.

Although the case was marked “suspicious” nearly 40 years after the fact, the now 91-year-old actor has never been tried for murder.

On Thanksgiving of last year, Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and singer-songwriter Kid Rock filed for divorce after a whirlwind nine-month marriage.

