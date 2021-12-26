Celebrities Who Have Dated Regular People

Just a few of the celebrities who have found love with regular people include Zac Efron, Matt Damon, Jessica Alba, and Kevin Jonas.

It’s an age-old story: a celebrity meets a regular person.

They fall in love with each other.

It’s finally over.

Okay, so it’s not exactly a fable from the children’s books we all grew up with, but it’s the stuff of modern-day fairy tales that actually happen in real life.

Zac Efron made headlines last year after he was photographed holding hands with his new love interest, becoming the latest male star to take on the role of Prince Charming.

The twist? She wasn’t an actress or a TikTok influencer; she was just a regular person who happened to be the living embodiment of hope for millions of women all over the world.

(Unfortunately, their relationship lasted less than a year.)

Nonetheless, it occurred.)

Of course, the actor from The Greatest Showman is far from the first celebrity to fall in love with someone who has no connection to the entertainment industry, though it is a rare occurrence.

Another former Disney star made headlines for dating his biggest fan, while a Jonas brother didn’t need to travel to the year 3000 to find his soul mate—all he needed to do was go on a family vacation.

From Matt Damon’s unexpected love at first sight in a Miami bar to Jon Stewart’s fated blind date, here are celebrities who have fallen for regular people.

When he went into the cafe where Vanessa Valladares worked earlier this year in Australia, it was the beginning of something new for the High School Musical heartthrob.

“He started seeing her in July and they’ve been together since then,” a source told E! News.

“She spends every night at his rented house.”

They enjoy each other’s company and spend a lot of time together.

He adores the area and the way of life, and she has taken him to many wonderful places.

Down under, he’s in a good place and content.”

Furthermore, an insider revealed that Efron was “looking to buy” his own home in Australia, where he shot some of his Netflix reality show Down to Earth, and that Valladeres was assisting him in his search.

However, it was reported in April 2021 (just to make it more timeless) that the couple had split up.

The eldest Jonas Brother had a chance encounter with…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Stars Who’ve Dated Normal People