Celebrities who have had difficulty conceiving children open up about their fertility issues.

Their struggles are being shared.

Many celebrity parents, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, have traveled a long road to parenthood.

“You’ll hear a lot more stories about [in vitro fertilization]working the first time,” the model told New York Magazine’s The Cut in April 2018.

“The first time ours didn’t work, it was devastating.”

At times, the author of Cravings: Hungry for More wondered if she’d made a mistake.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I was on my feet too much, and that’s why,'” Teigen explained at the time.

In the end, the couple’s IVF journey was a success.

Teigen and the EGOT winner welcomed their first child, Luna, in April 2016 and their second child, Miles, in May 2018.

In August 2020, the Chrissy’s Court star announced that baby No.

3 was on the way, but she miscarried the following month.

“I can feel the pain all over again right now as I type this.”

In an October 2020 Medium essay, the Bring the Funny judge described the tragedy as “utter and complete sadness.”

“It’s been said that an experience like this leaves a void in your heart.

Although a hole was created, it was filled with the love for something I cherished.

This space doesn’t feel empty.

“It’s overflowing.”

Gabrielle Union, Kim Kardashian, and other celebrities have all spoken out about their surrogacy experiences over the years.

Due to her polycystic ovary syndrome, Lea Michele had difficulty conceiving her and Zandy Reich’s son, Ever.

“It’s easy to manage [PCOS] in your daily life, but it’s much more difficult when you’re trying to conceive,” the Glee alum told Katherine Schwarzenegger of her condition in March 2021.

“You never know when you’ll be able to get pregnant.”

In addition, I needed multiple procedures to remove polyps, cysts, and scar tissue.”

“I was like, ‘Let’s just stop.’… I kept thinking, ‘Maybe this isn’t meant to,” she continued.

