Celebrities Who Have Made Lifelong Friends in Their Costars

Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Hilarie Burton, and Sophia Bush are just a few of the stars who went from costars to best friends in real life.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps met while filming Dawson’s Creek, for example.

The Oscar winner played Jen Lindley from 1998 to 2003, and the Cougar Town alum joined in season 5 as Audrey Liddell.

In March 2018, Philipps described their relationship in Entertainment Weekly’s Dawson’s Creek reunion cover story.

“It was like, you know how people say love at first sight?” she explained.

“We shared a mutual friend.”

‘Of course we’re drinking wine, smoking cigarettes, and getting into bar fights.’ [Laughs] We just had an instant love for each other that’s continued over the years.”

Williams, for one, aspired to be like her pal.

“She was the coolest girl I’d ever seen when I met her,” she said.

“She wore a nose ring,” says the narrator.

Her hair was braided.

She was dressed in slacks and a t-shirt.

I just thought, ‘I want to be this person when I grow up,’ because she had this attitude like, ‘I know who I am and don’t cross my line.’

“My memory of being with her then has nothing to do with the show or working, but it was on our time off,” she continued.

It was all night long on the porch, and it was back when bread was still edible [laughs].

There was a lot of bread on the table.

That’s what I recall: a never-ending debate over multiple bread baskets.”

In May 2020, Burton revealed that her friendship with Bush had not always been easy.

“I thought Peyton and Brooke’s storyline was the show’s love story.”

“All the boys’ love stories were fun and important, but Sophia and I had to fight for our own friendship,” she said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast.

“There were a lot of people who wanted to pit us against each other.

