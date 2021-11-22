Celebrities Who Showed Off Their Postpartum Bodies Days After Giving Birth

Bekah Martinez and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, welcomed their first child on Sunday, February 2, and the Bachelor alum revealed her postpartum body just four days later.

On Wednesday, February 6, she captioned an Instagram Story mirror selfie, “So amazing what we [mothers]can do.”

“I’ve never had such admiration and love for my body, diaper and all.”

"#ThisIsPostPartum" is a hashtag.

The ABC personality pulled up her shirt to reveal her bare stomach and nude diaper in the photo.

In the candid shot, she was standing in her bedroom with her head bowed.

Martinez has not only flaunted her post-baby body, but she has also shown off her newborn daughter.

“She already has her poses down,” the California native wrote in an Instagram photo of the baby sleeping the same day.

“I’m only four days old and I’m already an Instagram model.”

“This is baby girl only FOUR HOURS after being born!! is she perfect or what?! Grayston— you and I MADE this!” she wrote alongside a photo of their child fast asleep in a carseat.

The reality star also revealed that her baby is “already a Daddy’s girl,” posting photos of her boyfriend sleeping next to their child.

While many celeb moms choose to do the same, not all of them are as eager to show off their postpartum bodies to the world as the first-time mom has been since welcoming her daughter.

So check out the photos below to see Martinez’s candid mirror selfie, as well as other celebrity moms like Jessie James Decker, Kate Middleton, Jana Kramer, and more!

