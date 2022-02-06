Celebrities Who Support The Olympics: Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Others

Let the games begin! The Tokyo Olympics have finally arrived after a one-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the Parade of Nations and the Opening Ceremony in July 2021, the athletes began competing in a variety of new and existing sporting events, winning medals in the process.

Many celebrities have been getting into the patriotic spirit while watching the best-of-the-best athletes compete, just like Us.

In honor of the global Games, Us Weekly has compiled a list of all the celebrities who enjoy watching the Olympics on TV or in person.

Many spectators, including one of Simone Biles’ own Team USA athletes, are in awe of the GOAT in gymnastics.

Brooke Raboutou, a member of the American climbing team, is making her Olympic debut in the sport’s first appearance at the Games, and she looks up to many of her fellow Olympians, including Simone Biles.

Raboutou told Us exclusively, “I’ve always been very inspired by her.”

“She’s a beautiful combination of grace and strength.”

And I enjoy watching her compete as well as learning from her.”

While spectators were unable to attend the events in person, they were able to watch them on television.

“I’m sitting in front of my TV watching the opening of the Olympic Games happening right now in Tokyo and the mood is somber, yet the moment feels nostalgic,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote on Instagram during the Opening Ceremony.

We all know the games will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen, with the world’s best athletes competing for their countries’ pride.

Even if the arenas are empty, our cheers will continue no matter where we are.”

“Good luck to everyone participating,” the Quantico star continued in her post.

Know that you’re giving a beleaguered world something to cheer about.”

The summer Olympics were scheduled to take place in Tokyo in July 2020, but organizers were forced to postpone the event due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) previously stated, “Together with its Japanese partners and friends, the IOC is fully focused on and committed to the successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 this year.”

