‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Alliances Fray Ahead of Valentine’s Day Eviction

Alliances are torn apart on ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ ahead of a shocking Valentine’s Day eviction.

Although it was Valentine’s Day on Monday, love was not in the air in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Following last week’s shocking events, which included Chris Kattan’s departure and Chris Kirkpatrick’s firing, Monday’s tense episode began with Carson Kressley winning Head of Household after striking a deal with his season-long foe, Todrick Hall.

Carson, as HoH, is in charge of deciding which of the other houseguests will be evicted.

For Todrick and his closest ally, Miesha Tate, this is a problem.

As a result, Miesha, Todrick, and Cynthia Bailey devise a plan to persuade Carson not to trust Shanna Moakler, one of his former allies.

The plan succeeds, and the entire house is turned against Shanna.

Carson devises a scheme to backdoor Shanna by nominating Miesha and Todd Bridges.

If one of the alliance’s members wins, Miesha is taken off the block and Carson replaces her with Shanna.

With Shanna on the block against Todd, she’ll almost certainly be voted out.

As a result, Monday’s Power of Veto competition might have been the most important of the season so far.

Todrick, Cynthia, and Lamar Odom, as well as Todd and Miesha, took part in the Valentine’s Day-themed veto competition.

They must put together a giant six-piece puzzle that resembles chocolate boxes as part of the challenge.

It was relatively straightforward when compared to previous veto comps.

Todrick is able to obtain the Power of Veto by acting quickly.

When it came time to carry out the plan, however, Todrick made sure the show lived up to its tagline: “Expect the unexpected.”

Todrick gives Todd the Power of Veto instead of keeping Meisha safe, saving him from eviction.

Carson kept his end of the bargain and backdoored Shanna, but the situation had changed dramatically.

Todrick’s motivations are unknown, but even with Meisha on the block, Shanna had already burned too many bridges, and the votes reflected that: Shanna was voted out 4-0.

“Don’t worry, Todrick,” Shanna says as she gathers her belongings and exits the house, “I’ll get the jury to vote against you.”

“Don’t be too hard on yourself.”

