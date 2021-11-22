Celebrity Breakups in 2021: Who’s Breaking Up Now?

The club of heartbreak.

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley, for example, did not get the happy ending they hoped for in 2021.

The Even Stevens alum and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress had split after one month of dating, according to Us Weekly.

LaBeouf’s legal troubles with ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, who accused him of “relentless abuse” while they were together, contributed to the couple’s breakup.

In a statement to The New York Times, the Peanut Butter Falcon star said that “many of these allegations are false,” but that he accepts “accountability” for his previous mistakes.

On January 18, Us reported that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas had broken up after dating for less than a year.

After meeting on the set of their upcoming film, the Deep Water co-stars were first linked in March 2020.

Following their split, a source told Us, “Ben and Ana were so close to each other.”

“They have their problems, but they want to keep their friendship.”

Bri Stauss and Chris Watson, the winners of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, announced their split on January 19, 2021.

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew, the Love Island season 2 winners, split up in the same month.

Three months after the show’s finale, they broke up.

Meanwhile, Alice Evans stunned fans when she claimed in a since-deleted tweet on January 26 that her 13-year-old husband, Ioan Gruffudd, told her “he is to leave his family” without explanation.

“As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family,” the Titanic actor and Evans said in a joint statement to Us.

Thank you for being so considerate of our personal information.”

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg of The Mentalist called it quits after 29 years of marriage in late January, saying they “remain.”

