Celebrity Christmas trees 2021: According to an expert, the trees of your favorite celebrities reveal a lot about them.

Celebrity Christmas trees 2021: What an expert says about your favorite celebrities’ trees

Because of their financial and social standings, CELEBRITIES can be difficult to relate to.

However, they, like many of their fans, are ecstatic about the upcoming holiday season.

While some might expect them to go all out and lavishly decorate their homes for the holidays, some celebrity Christmas decorations are eerily similar to ours.

According to an expert, here are some of your favorite celebrities’ Christmas trees and what the decor says about them.

Gwen Stefani had a memorable year in 2021, as it was the year she married country singer Blake Shelton in an intimate ceremony in July after nearly six years of dating.

Because the two come from such disparate backgrounds, fans were surprised to learn of their relationship.

They repeatedly demonstrated, however, that their differences drew them closer together.

In fact, Gwen admitted in a hilarious clip from NBC’s The Voice that she believes she was born to be a country girl after Blake introduced her to his country lifestyle.

“Being with Blake and doing country music has completely changed my life and brought us closer together,” she explained.

“I think the lifestyle is what I like best about the country.”

According to Veronica Sanders, CEO and lead interior designer of Design with Veronica Sanders, Gwen and Blake’s first Christmas tree as a married couple matches their union.

She told The Sun that the stately Christmas tree “is an excellent visual representation of masculine vibes mixed with delicate beauty and light-hearted fun.”

Kim Kardashian is known for her minimalist decorating style, which she owes to Kanye West’s love of simple, clean design.

Even though they are divorcing, Kim maintained their style by decorating her very modern living room with a large white Christmas tree with fake snow covering its branches.

Veronica described the tree as having “regal elegance and glorious demeanor,” which is appropriate for the “American Royal Family,” as the Kardashians have been dubbed.

Some fans slammed Kim’s simple white decor as “morgue-like.”

The Christmas tree of Joanna Gaines and her team serves as a reminder that, no matter how famous and successful they become, the simple farm life is what they really want.

Veronica commented, “This woodsy, winter tree is very reminiscent of their popular modern rustic design aesthetic.”

Of course, Joanna’s appearance on HGTV’s…

