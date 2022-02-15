Celebrity Couples Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, and Others Celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2022

On Valentine’s Day, celebrities express their affection for their partners.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, the Beckhams, Mandy Moore, Salma Hayek, and others are among the celebrities who will be celebrating February.

14 people shared sweet and heartfelt messages for their significant others on social media.

As they shared photos and videos on social media, there was no shortage of love.

“I’m the luckiest man alive,” Shelton captioned a black-and-white wedding photo he shared for his wife, Stefani.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!” she added, alongside a video of the couple celebrating their love.

The “Stronger” singer also sent a sweet massage to her fiancé, along with a video of the two riding their bikes.

“I don’t know what I’d do without this man, so I think I’ll keep him around a little longer….

She captioned the video, “I mean he’s pretty hot!!!!! I love you @samasghari.”

Asghari wrote a note for his “lioness” as well.

To wish her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, a Happy Valentine’s Day, the This Is Us actress sang along to her 1999 hit “Candy.”

Jonah Hill thanked his “Valentine Goddess,” Sarah Brady, for their “endless new adventures” and “teaching me new lessons every day,” and his lady love expressed her love for him.

Ciara and Russell Wilson made a special mention of their “3 lil’ Valentines,” or children.

To commemorate their Valentine’s Day, Victoria and David Beckham shared throwback photos of the two.

Harper, their 10-year-old daughter, was also mentioned in the former soccer star’s post.

See more celebrity Valentine’s Day posts from 2022 below:

