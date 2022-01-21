Celebrity deaths in 2022 – a list of all the celebrities who have passed away this year

Celebrity deaths in 2022 – a list of all the celebrities who passed away this year.

THE NEW YEAR has only just begun, but we have already said our goodbyes to some of our favorite celebrities.

We’d like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to some of the iconic figures who are no longer with us.

The iconic singer and actor died on January 20 at the age of 74, with TMZ reporting that he died of Covid, though these claims have yet to be confirmed.

Marvin Lee Aday, who was born on September 27, 1947, rose to fame as a singer with a powerful, versatile voice.

His Bat Out Of Hell trilogy (Bat Out Of Hell, Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, and Bat Out Of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose) has sold over 65 million albums around the world.

Meat Loaf was a Grammy winner for his song I’d Do Anything For Love, which won Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance.

“We are heartbroken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” his family said.

Gaspard, a French movie star, died in a skiing accident at the age of 37.

On January 19, he tragically passed away.

After the incident in the La Rosière ski resort in the Savoie region, the 37-year-old model and actor was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, but she died.

He’ll make a cameo appearance in Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight series after his death.

Yvette, an actress best known for roles in classic films such as 1979’s The Black Hole, died of natural causes on January 17th at the age of 80.

The iconic star is best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in George Pal’s 1960 adaptation of HG Wells’ novel The Time Machine.

The movie was made at MGM Studios, where Yvette was quickly signed to a long-term deal.

Jordan, star of 16 and Pregnant, died at the age of 26.

On January 16, she died, but the cause of death for the former reality TV star is unknown.

In 2014, Jordan, her boyfriend Derek Taylor, and their daughter Evie appeared on MTV’s 16 andamp; Pregnant.

The show depicted the young parents’ heartbreaking story of being homeless while Jordan prepared to give birth.

Ronnie, the legendary girl group the Ronettes’ lead singer, died after a brief battle with cancer.

She died on January 12th at the age of 78.

“Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face,” her family said in a statement.

“She was overflowing with gratitude and love.”

The Ronettes, who used to tour with the Beatles, had hits like Baby I.

