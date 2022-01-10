Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Those Who Have Passed Away

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Who Has Passed Away?

In the final days of 2021, Hollywood mourned the deaths of icons such as Betty White and John Madden, and sadly, 2022 also brought celebrity deaths that left fans reeling.

Dan Reeves, a legendary football player, died on January 1.

During his career, the 77-year-old Georgia native appeared in nine Super Bowls, winning once as a player and once as an assistant coach.

His loss was felt far and wide, as he was one of the winningest coaches in league history.

Former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway said in a statement on January 1 that “the football world lost a heckuva coach and man today in Dan Reeves.”

“Dan was a winner, and I owe him a great debt.”

Pam and the entire Reeves family have my heart.”

Jay Weaver, a beloved musician in the Christian music industry, died one day later.

Mike Weaver, a former Big Daddy Weave bandmate and brother, confirmed his death as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Jay was 42 years old at the time.

“Thank you so much for all of your prayers for my brother,” Mike said in a statement on January 2, a few days after Jay was admitted to the hospital with the virus.

“I’m sorry to bring this news to you, but I’m also excited to celebrate where he is right now. You’ve walked with him through a major battle.”

Due to complications from COVID-19 on top of everything else, my brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a few hours ago.”

“The Lord used [Jay] in such a powerful way out on the road for so many years… I believe even though COVID took his last breath, Jesus was right there to catch him,” he continued.

My heart ached for my family, but we all wanted to express our gratitude for being there for us through so much.”

On January 5, the Korean film industry mourned the death of Kim Mi-soo, a young star who died at the age of 29.

Landscape Entertainment, Kim’s agency, said in a statement translated by Korea JoongAng Daily, “Kim suddenly left us on January 5.”

“The bereaved are buried in their grief.”

