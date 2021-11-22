Celebrity Engagements in 2021: A Look at the Couples Who Got Married This Year

Sergio Carrallo, the boyfriend of the Ladies of London alum, proposed during a trip to Nepal, she confirmed via social media days after the new year.

The couple had only been dating for less than six months when they announced their relationship on Instagram.

Stanbury previously married Cem Habib, from whom she divorced in December of this year.

Yasmine is the couple’s daughter, and Aaron and Zac are their twin sons.

After receiving negative comments about the more than 10-year age gap between her and her fiancé, Stanbury defended her relationship a few weeks after confirming her engagement.

“Why is this so shocking?” she asked Bravo Insider, noting that when men date younger women, the reaction isn’t as strong.

Prowant, for one, crossed two major milestones off her to-do list in a matter of weeks.

The MTV reality star announced her first pregnancy, a baby boy, with then-boyfriend Gus Gazda at the start of the holiday season.

Gazda proposed shortly after the happy news was shared.

On January 2, Prowant gushed on Instagram about the romantic moment when Gazda got down on one knee, writing, “On cloud nine.”

“On my 27th birthday, the love of my life asked me to spend eternity with him.

Today has been so much more than I could have hoped for.

I can’t believe I’m about to marry my best friend and give birth to our son Gray.”

The Florida native expressed gratitude to her “kind, caring, and strong” fiancé for always being there for her, even when things got tough.

“Gus, you’ve taken the broken pieces of my heart and pieced them together one by one.”

You never fail to astonish me.

She wrote, “I can always rely on you!”

“I know I can get through anything with you by my side.”

Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.

Each and every time.

Let’s start planning a wedding now.”

See who got engaged in 2021 by scrolling down.

