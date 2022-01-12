Celebrity Engagements of 2022: This Year’s Stars

Several celebrity couples got engaged in 2022, indicating that they were ready to walk down the aisle.

Following a two-year relationship, Josh Duhamel proposed to Audra Mari in January.

From 2009 to 2019, the actor was married to Fergie, with whom he shares son Axl, whom they welcomed in August 2013.

“They are both really good people and committed to their son,” a source told Us Weekly shortly after the couple announced their split in September 2017.

Fergie revealed in October 2017 that she and Duhamel had called it quits.

“It wasn’t my plan,” she said at the time on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I wanted to be married to my husband for the rest of my life.”

The Las Vegas alum hinted at his desire to remarry a year later.

“In the coming years, I want to have more children.”

In December 2018, he explained on the “Armchair Expert” podcast that it’s more about finding someone young enough to have children.

“I’m not trying to f–k anything.”

That isn’t who I am at all.

“You know, I’m looking for a girl with whom I can start a family.”

At the time, Duhamel also discussed his failed romance with Fergie.

“Ferg and I had a fantastic working relationship.

I adore that girl and will continue to do so in the future.

We didn’t work out, but I’ll always have her back, and she’s the mother of my child,” he said.

“She’s incredible.”

So far, all I’ve done is look for someone.

That’s the sort of thing I’m looking for.”

The former Black Eyed Peas member wished her ex-husband well on social media after the Transformers star announced his betrothal to Mari.

She wrote on Instagram, “Congrats!!!” with six green heart emojis.

In January, Jeremiah Duggar announced his engagement to Hannah Wissmann.

The announcement came three months after the couple revealed their relationship.

“I’ve never been happier in my entire life.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum gushed on Instagram in October 2021, “Never felt so blessed!!”

“One of the greatest joys of our lives has been getting to know each other, and we are excited to begin sharing our story with all of you and.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year