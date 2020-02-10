Celebrity Hair Colorist Justin Anderson Talks Client Margot Robbie’s “Super Platinum” Awards Season Look

Justin Anderson may’ve relocated to Nashville, but that doesn’t mean his A-list clients are without his hair coloring expertise.

During an exclusive chat with E! News, the Very Cavallari star and celebrity hair colorist opened up about his big relocation to Music City. While the move provided more quality time with BFFs Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, he made it clear he has not abandoned his big-name clients in Los Angeles.

“I really have been flying home pretty much every week to take care of clients,” Anderson explained. “And, now I’ve gotten on a system where I kind of know when everybody’s ready for their roots to be done. So, I fly home.”

As E! readers surely know, Anderson works with almost “all the major blondes in Hollywood,” including Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler and so many more. Thus, with it being awards season, it wasn’t surprising to learn that Anderson played a part in many red carpet looks.

Case in point: the new E! personality is the genius behind Robbie’s “super, super platinum” hair.

“Just made Margot Robbie super, super platinum for the Golden Globes and going into Oscar season,” the dpHUE Blonding Brush partner shared. “We kept a darker root on her hair to keep it kind of modern looking.”

And while the Bombshell star almost always looks great on red carpets, Anderson said he was particularly excited for her this awards season. Why? Well, because he believes the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress is having a particularly “great fashion moment.”

“I’m excited to see what happens with her at the Oscars. I think she really having like, a great fashion moment,” the Very Cavallari newcomer gushed. “You know, she’s always dressed by Chanel, but she just makes it like a young, kind of edgy, modern Chanel, which is fun to watch.”

We couldn’t agree with Anderson more!

Of course, Robbie’s hair isn’t the only famous locks Anderson has touched this awards season. Specifically, the In the Chair With Justin Anderson host had only gush-worthy things to say about Aniston.

“Jennifer Aniston is a client of mine for forever and I love her. I love how she keeps her hair so consistent, like that kind of beachy California color,” Anderson relayed in regards to the Friends alum. “She’s always fun for me to watch around award season, seeing what she’s gonna wear, how she’s gonna wear her hair.”

2020 has already been a big year for the 50-year-old actress, who was nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her work in The Morning Show. She was also up for Best Television Series, Drama as she is a producer for the Apple TV+ hit.

After E! Live From the Red Carpet: Oscars 2020, be sure to head to Anderson’s social media to let him know your thoughts on all his clients’ red carpet looks! We know we will.