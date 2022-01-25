Celebrity Parents Discuss Having Their Tubes Tied and Vasectomies

Celebrity Parents Discuss Vasectomies and Tube Ties

Brie Bella, Mike Caussin, and other famous parents have opened up about their decisions to have vasectomies or tubes tied.

In October 2020, two months after the birth of her and Daniel Bryan’s son Buddy, the Total Bellasstar’s fallopian tubes were cut.

During an episode of the “Total Bellas Podcast,” the former pro wrestler told Nikki Bella, “This mama ain’t having any more babies.”

“One side of my body is still swollen.

… I believe the swelling on my right side took a little longer because that’s where they tie it up.”

Brie, who is also the mother of a daughter named Birdie, went on to say that she was feeling “better.”

Caussin, a former NFL player, underwent a vasectomy in April of this year.

“I’m actually struggling,” the athlete said at the time, holding an ice pack to his groin on his wife Jana Kramer’s Instagram Story.

“I think the funniest thing about all of this is that he took my medicine, my strong medicine, from my C-section when I had a baby cut out of me, yet he gets a little cut out of his balls,” the One Tree Hillalum joked.

Two months after Caussin’s procedure, the actress told Us Weekly exclusively that she regretted her husband’s decision.

“Now that [our son]Jace has started to sit up, this will be the last crib in the house,” the singer of “Beautiful Lies” said in June 2019.

“In six months, he will be a year old.”

… I’m aware.

Knowing that we won’t be able to have another child makes me sad.

We’re still in our early twenties.

We might be able to have more children.

Maybe when I’m 40, I’ll call it a day.”

“When would it end?” Caussin inquired at the time. “Because you could say the same thing on the third.”

‘At the very least, they’ve sat up.’

‘Perhaps we should have another.’… I don’t want to have children until I’m 70.

Don’t you want to have fun at the end of our lives, and be able to travel and do things together? Those are the moments I look forward to.”

Continue reading to hear from more celebrity parents about their procedures, including Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line.

Celebrity Parents Talk About Getting Vasectomies and Having Their Tubes Tied