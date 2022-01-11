Celebrity Parents’ Epic 2022 Vacations With Their Children: Family Photos Chrissy Teigen and Other Celebrity Parents’ Epic 2022 Vacations With Their Children

Celebrity Parents’ Epic 2022 Vacations With Their Kids: Family Photos Chrissy Teigen and Other Celeb Parents’ Epic 2022 Vacations With Their Kids

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and other celebrities have been flaunting their epic 2022 vacations with their kids.

In December 2021, the EGOT winner captioned an Instagram photo with Teigen, Luna, and Miles, “finally doing… tourist things in London.”

“I’m here to work all the time.”

The four-person family spent the New Year in the United Kingdom, with the author of Cravings recounting their hilarious bridge mishap on January 5.

“I requested that the driver drive us to the London Bridge for a family photo.”

“I quickly realized the London Bridge is a very boring bridge,” the Utah native wrote on Instagram.

“Tower Bridge should be London Bridge! I always assumed it was, haha aaah learning is fun!”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model expressed her sadness when their trip ended, writing, “London has been an absolute dream. we have felt so much love from strangers here and truly enjoyed more of the city than we ever have. we usually keep to ourselves on vacation and often joke that vacations are just us watching the same shows in a different city, but I’m proud of us this time around!”

“We bow down to you.”

The judge from Bring the Funny thanked London for the “dream” trip.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. were in Hawaii with their daughters Charlotte and Rocky while Teigen and the “All of Me” singer were in Europe.

“Me sitting at home trying not to get covid and looking longingly through pictures,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum captioned photos of bathing suit selfies and beach walks on January 6 on Instagram.

“OK, I’m so jealous,” Selma Blair, who co-stars with Gellar in Cruel Intentions, said.

A tropical getaway.

I’d like to go.

I agree with you.

“Hahaha.”

Prinze Jr. and she are a couple.

In December 2021, they “activated” their “vacation mode,” spending New Year’s Eve away from home.

“Wishing you all a wonderful final day.”

