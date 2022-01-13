Celebrity parents reveal their children’s first words, including crocodiles, cheese, and more.

Celebrity parents reveal their children’s first words, including crocodile, cheese, and more.

The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie, in May 2019, and Harry revealed to James Corden nearly two years later that his first word was “three syllables.”

The little one not only said “crocodile” at first, but he also said “waffles” every morning.

“When my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] asked what Archie wanted for Christmas, Meg said a waffle maker,” the former military pilot explained in February 2021.

For Archie’s breakfast, she sent us a waffle maker, so Meg makes a lovely organic mix, [puts it]in the waffle maker, and out it comes.

It’s something he enjoys.”

In his AppleTV(plus) docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, the royal family member revealed more of his toddler’s first words three months later.

“I have a photo of my late mother, Princess Diana, in his nursery, and apart from ‘Mama’ and ‘Papa,’ one of the first words he said was ‘Grandma.'”

Harry said in April 2021, “Grandma Diana.”

“It’s the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen.”

At the same time, I’m very disappointed because she should be here.

… I wish she’d been there for Archie.”

Fergie’s son Axl had a single syllable as his first word.

In April 2014, the former member of the Black Eyed Peas told E! News that her and Josh Duhamel’s son was “talking now” — or at least “formulating what he thinks are words.”

“We’re trying to figure it out,” the singer of “Big Girls Don’t Cry” explained.

We think it’s ball because there’s a ‘Ba.’

When the ball is present, he says it, so we’re guessing it’s his first word.

‘Mama,’ he also says.

Fergie and Duhamel split up after three years together.

In October 2017, the former couple said on The Talk that they were “making it work” as coparents for their child.

“I’m good, as good as you can be with a separation,” the Grammy winner explained at the time.

The good news is that as parents, we don’t lose touch.

Every single one of our cousins is still a cousin to us.

Except for the fact that we aren’t romantics, everything is basically the same.

