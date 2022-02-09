Celebrity Parents Supporting Their LGBTQ Children: Dwyane Wade, Cynthia Nixon, and Others

More Celebrity Parents Supporting Their LGBTQ Children include Dwyane Wade, Cynthia Nixon, and others.

Dwyane Wade, Khary Payton, and other celebrities have spoken out about their LGBTQ children’s experiences.

In February 2020, the NBA player discussed how his daughter Zaya came out as transgender, emphasizing that he takes his “roles and responsibilities” as her father “very seriously.”

The athlete claimed that his preteen was “born as a boy” and “originally named Zion” during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time, but she sat down with Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, to tell her story.

“‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys,’ [she]said.

I believe I am now prepared to live my truth in the future.

In addition, I’d like to be referred to as she or her.

“I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya,” the author of A Father First recalled.

“It’s now our job to go out and gather information and reach out to every relationship we have.”

Wade and the actress later reached out to the cast of FX’s Pose, which made television history by having the largest cast of transgender actors.

“We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best chance to be her best self,” the Chicago native told Ellen DeGeneres.

In June of that year, Payton announced the birth of his transgender son, Karter.

“This is my kid,” the actor said at the time on Twitter.

“One of the happiest, most well-adjusted people I’ve ever met.

Karter is my son.

He spelled it Karter with a K because it sounded like my name.

It was his personal preference.

He was born a girl, but he has always identified as a boy.”

The youngster “thought it would be cool” if his father revealed his true identity on social media.

“I warned him that there would be a lot of supporters, but there would also be a lot of jerks,” the Georgia native explained.

“‘Yeah, Daddy, I know about trolls,’ he said.

‘I’m used to dealing with trolls.’

From Charlize Theron to Marlon Wayans, scroll down to see more celebrity parents who are proud of their children.

Dwyane Wade, Khary Payton, and other celebrities have spoken out about the experiences of their LGBTQ children.

Basketball player who makes a living.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Dwyane Wade, Cynthia Nixon and More Celebrity Parents Supporting Their LGBTQ Kids