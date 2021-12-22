Celebrity Salaries on OnlyFans: How Much Do They Get Paid?

Celebrity Salaries: How Much Do They Get Paid?

Being aware of their worth.

As OnlyFans grew in popularity as an online subscription service for content creators, many celebrities took advantage of their large following by signing up.

OnlyFans allows users to share any type of content, including nude photos, for a fee they believe their followers will be willing to pay to see them.

Some celebrities have made a lot of money with the side gig, from monthly subscriptions to pricing each post individually.

When Bella Thorne first joined the website in August 2020, she became a social media sensation.

The Amityville: The Awakening star became the first creator to earn more than one million dollars in a single day.

The singer explained at the time that she had only joined OnlyFans to conduct research for a future project.

“As I’m currently living it, it’s a feature we’re researching.”

What are the ins and outs of a platform like this? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans?” she explained to the Los Angeles Times.

“How far are you willing to go, and how far do you want to go?”

Thorne took to social media to apologize after her decision to join the website sparked outrage among sex workers for oversaturating OnlyFans for her benefit.

“Remove the stigma surrounding sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it,” she wrote in a series of tweets later that month.

“I wanted to draw attention to the site because the more people who visit the site, the more likely the stigmas will be normalized, and in doing so, I hurt you.”

Thorne claimed she was using her platform to help “others and advocate for something bigger,” but she apologized for any problems she may have caused.

OnlyFans instituted new pricing rules after the director’s groundbreaking achievement.

“This is f–ked up, and I’m sorry,” she admitted before admitting she was.

