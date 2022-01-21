Celebrity tributes pour in for legendary singer Meat Loaf, who died at the age of 74.

Celebrity tributes pour in for Meat Loaf, who died at the age of 74.

With his powerful vocals, catchy power ballads, and theatrical performances, the star, real name Michael Lee Aday, built a legion of fans over the course of his six-decade career.

On Thursday night, with his family by his side, the stage and screen legend passed away.

The cause of Meat Loaf’s death is unknown at this time.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” a statement on Facebook read.

“Throughout the last 24 hours, his daughters Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends, have been by his side.”

“His illustrious career spanned six decades, during which he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and appeared in over 65 films, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.”

“Bat Out of Hell” is still among the top ten best-selling albums of all time.

“We understand how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

“We appreciate your patience as we seek privacy at this time.

Don’t ever stop rocking!” he says, from his heart to yours.

In the wake of his death, tributes to the legendary performer have poured in.

“RIP Meat Loaf, 74,” broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter.

“One of rock music’s all-time great figures, whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the best-selling albums of all time.”

“A brilliant, flamboyant, funny, outrageous, and rebellious chameleon.”

“It’s a sad situation.”

“I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf,” British comic and actor Stephen Fry tweeted.

“I had a lot of fun doing a sketch with him on Saturday Live in the last century.”

The Bat Out Of Hell trilogy was among the star’s most popular musical offerings, selling millions of albums worldwide.

In 2016, he received the Hero Award at the Q Awards music ceremony, which he dedicated to everyday heroes and urged people to “bring love back into this world.”

Since collapsing onstage in June 2016, the rock legend has been plagued by health issues and rumors that he’s dying, and has appeared in a number of interviews with slurred speech, with even Katie Price telling him she thought he’d died.

He was forced to deny that he had died.

However, he had back surgery almost two months ago to remove…

