Celebrity tributes pour in for legendary singer Meatloaf, who died at the age of 74.

TRIBUTES have poured in for Meat Loaf, the legendary singer who died at the age of 74.

With his powerful vocals, catchy power ballads, and theatrical performances, the star, real name Michael Lee Aday, built a legion of fans over the course of his six-decade career.

With his family by his side, the stage and screen star passed away on Thursday night.

His long-time agent, Micheal Greene, confirmed the news.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” a statement on Facebook read.

“Throughout the last 24 hours, his daughters Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends, have been with him.

“His illustrious career spanned six decades, during which he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and appeared in over 65 films, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.

“Bat Out of Hell is still among the top ten best-selling albums of all time.

“We understand how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

“We appreciate your consideration of our need for privacy at this time.”

Don’t ever stop rocking!” says his heart to your souls.

Tributes have poured in for the legendary performer in the aftermath of his death.

“RIP Meat Loaf, 74,” broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter.

“One of rock music’s all-time great characters, whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the all-time best-selling albums.

“A brilliant, flamboyant, funny, outrageous, and rebellious chameleon.”

“It’s a sad situation.”

“I hope paradise is as you recall it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf,” British comedian and actor Stephen Fry tweeted.

“Back in the last century, I had a lot of fun doing a sketch with him on Saturday Live.”

