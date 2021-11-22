Celebrity Weddings in 2021: Who Got Married?

See Which Stars Tied the Knot in 2021 Celebrity Weddings

Wedding bells ring even if there is a pandemic.

Following the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, the world slowly began to open up again, and celebrities were eager to exchange vows.

Alexander Ludwig and Lauren Dear were the first to announce on January 4 that they had eloped in Utah after a one-month engagement.

After a two-week engagement, Jennifer Wayne and Austin Moody married on January 9th.

“I’m still in disbelief, but I’m humbled and honored to meet Mrs.

At the time, the bluegrass musician wrote on Instagram, “Moody.”

“I am able to truly admire and appreciate everything she is now more than ever before.”

I’ve never met anyone who is so generous to both friends and strangers.

Every day that I spend with her, she teaches me how to be a better person without even realizing it.

I still can’t believe I got to marry my best friend… Jennifer, because of your love, I now stand before the world as a brand new man.

You will never walk alone again after this.”

Another 2021 trend: secret weddings! Aubrey Plaza teased her longtime boyfriend, Jeff Baena, by referring to him as her “darling husband” in an Instagram post on May 7.

In a comment, Mary Steenburgen wrote, “Whoa!!!! Just took in the word husband and I am sending you both love, congratulations, and blessings!!!!!”

A fan added, “UM HUSBAND HOLD ON THERE.”

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez married in a private ceremony just over a week later.

On May 17, Grande’s representative told Us Weekly, “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people.”

“There was such joy and love in the room.”

The couple, as well as their respective families, are overjoyed.”

Five months prior, Us had confirmed the couple’s engagement.

“Ariana is ecstatic to be here.

In December 2020, an insider said, “She has really enjoyed getting to know and fall in love with Dalton outside of the spotlight, which she didn’t get to do in her previous relationships.”

“They are completely devoted to each other and plan to spend the rest of their lives together.”

Two of the Duggar brothers, Justin and Jed Duggar, were among the newlyweds in 2021.

