Celebrity Weddings in 2022: Who Got Married?

Derek Peth, star of Bachelor in Paradise, married on January 14th, kicking off the new year.

In November 2020, he and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged.

“Peth!!! 14012021,” the bride captioned a photo of their hands with their wedding rings posted to Instagram on January 17th.

To go with her sparkling engagement ring, the Bachelorette alum chose a platinum band, while the model chose a band encrusted in small diamonds.

Peth said, “I love our life together.”

“I love you even moreeee,” Vadher told her new husband.

After proposing to Taylor Nolan on BiP season 4, the banker was previously engaged.

In June 2018, the two parted ways.

In March 2020, Peth and Vadher made their relationship public.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they were isolated together, and the model shared a number of TikTok videos with him in the months that followed.

She even used a TikTok video to announce their wedding on January 15.

The model grabbed her new husband’s face in the video, which showed their hands with their rings.

“Peth!!!” wrote the ecstatic newlywed in the caption of the video.

In January, Peth wasn’t the only BiP alum to get married.

Jordan Kimball, who starred in the third season of the tropical reality show, married Christina Creedon in a Houston, Texas ceremony the next day.

The couple, who announced their relationship on social media in November 2019, shared pictures from their wedding day.

Kimball looked happy while filling the champagne tower, dressed in a long-sleeved gown.

“When You Say Nothing At All,” by Alison Krauss, was the bride and groom’s first dance.

The couple exchanged letters an hour before walking down the aisle, and the ceremony included traditional vows.

Kimball exclusively told Us Weekly about his now-wife’s note, “I chuckled, I cried, I smirked.”

“It was so difficult not to cry the entire time, just from pure joy,” Creedon agreed.

When he saw her walking down the aisle, the groom said he was overcome with emotion.

“I’ve been looking forward to seeing her.

