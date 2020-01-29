Celebs Go Dating’s Anna Williamson claims elective Caesarean was the ‘best money she’s ever spent’

Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson has admitted paying for an elective Caesarean was the ‘best money she’s ever spent’.

The dating agent, 38, gave birth to her second child, daughter Eleanora, with husband Alex Di Pasquale, a personal trainer, in December last year.

Having previously endured a ‘terrible’ natural birth and postnatal depression with three-year-old son Enzo, Anna opted to pay for a private birth at The Portland Hospital in London, where an elective C-section costs £7,950 – plus a £660 anaesthetist fee.

Women who deliver at the Portland often choose to stay additional nights, which costs £1,250 for a standard room or £1,850 for a deluxe. A suite is £2,250 per night.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, gave birth to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice there, while it was also the hospital of choice for Victoria Beckham and Liz Hurley.

She admitted they went without a new car and family holidays to pay for the expensive procedure, but it was worth every penny.

Anna and Alex are keen to ‘break the stigma’ surrounding private births and claim their decision was made to safeguard her mental health.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she told how she lost a lot of blood during her forceps delivery with Enzo.

‘For safety reasons and mainly for my mental health, I wanted an elective. I wanted to guard as much against having postnatal depression and birth trauma again as a result of having that control,’ she explained.

‘The only way to guarantee some form of control over the birth was to pay for it. We went without a new car and family holidays.’

Anna admitted there were a few ‘tricky bits’ during her C-section, as Eleanora ‘shot up high’ inside her mid-incision, meaning the consultant had to locate a limb to pull her out.

Alex added that their choice was due to the complications Anna suffered during her previous birth and the lack of postpartum care they received.

He told how the Portland has a nursery which they were able to put Eleanora in for six hours each night so they could sleep.

Anna added: ‘It is the best money we’ve ever spent. I couldn’t afford to have the same mental health fallout as I had with Enzo.’

Speaking about her postnatal depression, Anna said she had a ‘fear of everything’ and suffered with ‘intrusive thoughts’ and a fear officials were going to take her baby away.

She sought medical help and was prescribed a new course of medication, after she came off Citalopram for her depression and anxiety during pregnancy, and thankfully has not suffered a relapse.

The TV presenter has never shied away from discussing her struggles and opened up about her severe peri and post-natal anxiety before and after the birth of Enzo on Loose Women in August.

She spoke of having ‘panic attacks and absolutely debilitating fear’ which became ‘more intense because I was growing a little baby’.

She explained: ‘Everyone [was]saying “you must be happy you must be excited” but I couldn’t say yes. I was happy somewhere, but the overwhelming feeling every day was fear.

‘Catastrophising everything, “will I get it wrong? Will I safely deliver this baby?” You count those weeks down.’

However, the star said before her newborn daughter’s birth that her mental health has been better this time around.

She said: ‘I just feel a lot more happy and healthy, I went straight in and said midwives, NHS mental health professionals, help me.

‘If you ask for it trust me it does come, you don’t have to be a brave person and cope on your own,’ she encouraged other pregnant women, before adding: ‘I’m really enjoying this pregnancy.’

Anna, who rose to fame as a children’s TV presenter before branching onto the This Morning couch as a regular expert, married Alex in October 2015.

She gave birth to Enzo on September 27, 2016, at Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust in Harlow, Essex.