Celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Emily Ratajkowski, and others are proving that faux fur is the way to go.

Celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Emily Ratajkowski, and others are proving that faux fur is the way to go.

We’ve compiled a list of everything you’ll need to look posh on a shoestring budget.

It’s getting chilly here, so we’re layering up!

We salute you if you’re staying cool, calm, and collected as temperatures continue to plummet across the country.

We’ve got you covered if you’re looking to stay warm without sacrificing style.

Although faux fur isn’t new, celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Elsa Hosk, and Emily Ratajkowski are rocking it this season in the coolest ways.

Even when it’s freezing outside, you can look luxe with fur-trimmed coats that harken back to the early 2000s, plush animal print hats, and warm accessories.

We’ve compiled a list of 11 faux fur pieces to help you upgrade any outfit on any budget!

This scarf is for you if you want to look like a wealthy grandma or if you want a luxurious addition to your après-ski outfit.

This faux fur jacket is a throwback to the early 2000s, and we’re all for it.

You can’t deny that it would make for an adorable Instagram photo!

Faux fur hats are hot right now, and they can be dressed up or down while protecting your mane from the elements.

These adorable furry claw clips are ideal for keeping hair out of your face and making the most of a bad hair day.

With these faux fur-trimmed boots, brave the snowy streets on your daily commute in style!

This plush bucket bag is so much fun, and it’ll hold all of your essentials while also elevating your style.

This zebra jacket adds a pop of color to an all-black ensemble.

This knit cardigan with fur trim is one of our favorites, and the price is unbeatable.

To look like a million bucks, you don’t have to spend a lot of money or invest in a nice faux fur coat.

Any blouse or denim jacket will look better with this (dollar)15 faux fur collar.

If you’re going somewhere cold soon, this faux fur collar will keep you warm while also looking stylish.

This faux fur vest can be found in our store…

