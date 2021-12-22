Celebs Who Wore Ugly Christmas Sweaters to Get in the Holiday Spirit

It’s that time of year when Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, David Beckham, Matt Damon, and other celebrities don their ugliest holiday sweaters for the holidays.

They’re all pretty fantastic — in the most delightfully hideous way — from pop culture-inspired ones to challah-bread toppers.

For example, at Taylor Swift’s 30th birthday party in December 2019, she encouraged guests to embrace the Christmas theme.

For the star-studded event, the pop star, Antoni Porowski, Halsey, and other celebrities wore hideous sweaters.

The Grammy winner captioned a series of Instagram photos, “Happy birthday but make it Santa.”

“Honestly, spending my 30th birthday at jingle ball with the fans who have made my life what it is, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind… I just… seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to thank you…”

Swift captioned another set of photos from the bash, “*cries in Christmas tree.”

In honor of National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest hosted a “Holiday Sweater Party” on Live With Kelly and Ryan in December 2019.

“Who are you calling ugly?” the former star of All My Children inquired.

“I don’t want to be right if loving this sweater is wrong.”

“So the history of this is, this began way back in 2011,” the American Idol host continued.

Ripa, on the other hand, refuted the notion that their sweaters, which featured a dog and a drummer with movable attachments, were unattractive.

“I would say it started way before that,” she added, “because if you grew up in my house, we always had a holiday sweater.”

“We used to call them holiday sweaters, not ugly sweaters, because we wore them all year.”

“Use the ‘u’ word,” Seacrest agreed, adding, “These are charming sweaters.”

“These actually say we’re happy people,” Ripa said of their festive tops.

View photos of celebrities wearing their favorite Christmas sweaters in the gallery below, and decide whether or not the outfits are ugly!

It’s Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, David Beckham, and Matt Damon season!

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Celebs Who Have Gotten in the Holiday Spirit With Ugly Christmas Sweaters