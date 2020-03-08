Céline Dion Breaks the Fashion Rules as She Fabulously Wears a Skirt With Pants

Some fashion rules were meant to be broken.

There’s only a handful of celebrities who love to play up their style with eccentric and over-the-top designs. On that short list is none other than Céline Dion.

The 51-year-old star pushed the fashion boundaries once again on Saturday afternoon, when she was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City in a fabulous flamingo pink outfit.

Aside from the in-your-face color of her ensemble, which she wore from head-to-toe, the legendary songstress paired her button-down shirt and matching oversized blazer with a pleated skirt and pants.

That’s right, Dion made the street her own personal runway with her daring ensemble and proved that more is more. Tying her lewk together, she accessorized with a slim silver belt and Kate Young for Tura sunglasses.

It’s safe to say she was looking dressed to kill, as she was headed to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

In addition to her bright and bold outfit, the legendary singer was set to perform her latest show while on her Courage World Tour.

Earlier this week, the 51-year-old star made headlines for more than just her incredible style.

While in New York City, one bold fan, Frieda Solomon, seized her opportunity and performed a rendition of “I Surrender,” after meeting the singer.

The moment went viral upon seeing Céline glorious reaction to the fan’s voice.

After the video spread online like wildfire, Frieda told E! News about her experience.

“[I’ve] been singing her songs and listening to her since I was little, so this was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” she shared with E! News exclusively. “And she was so gracious, I couldn’t resist… I’ve loved her and her music for years and had to stay to see her.”

In true Céline fashion, she left the fan with some words on encouragement.

“[She said], ‘Thank you for singing to me.’ I responded with, ‘Thank you for singing to me my whole life.’ And then I cried,” Frieda recalled. “I can’t believe I got a moment like that in my life.”