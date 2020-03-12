Celine Dion Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Common Cold Symptoms

Some of Céline Dion‘s world tour show dates will not go on.

Late Tuesday, the superstar announced two of her upcoming shows in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh will be postponed to November as the songstress has come down with a cold.

“We regret to inform you that due to a cold, Celine Dion will be postponing two performances of her COURAGE WORLD TOUR scheduled this week in Washington, D.C and Pittsburgh, PA. The show dates are being rescheduled as follows: Wednesday, March 11 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena has been rescheduled for Monday, November 16, 2020. Friday, March 13 in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2020,” the announcement read. Attendees are advised to keep their original tickets to use on the rescheduled dates.

With the deadly coronavirus spreading globally, Dion was also tested for the disease.

“On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold. The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days. After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19,” the statement noted.

Per the CDC, coronavirus symptoms may include a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

“I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh…I hope everyone understands,” Dion said.

Performances for the Courage World Tour are expected to resume on March 24 in Denver. The 51-year-old world-famous performer began the tour in September 2019 in Canada and was scheduled to finish in London exactly a year later on Sept. 18.