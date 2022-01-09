Celtic Connections in Glasgow has had to cancel a number of events due to the ongoing uncertainty.

The annual festival, now in its 29th year, will begin this month, but organizers have issued a statement confirming that a number of shows and elements of the program will no longer be able to take place.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty and disruption caused by the Omicron variant, the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow has had to cancel several shows.

The 29th year of the annual folk and traditional focused festival was set to begin this month, but organizers have released a statement saying that a number of shows and elements within the program will no longer be able to take place.

Certain events, such as Dervish and Spiers and Boden, will be canceled, according to a source from the team, but there is no definitive list yet.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Artists and ticket holders for the affected shows have already been contacted.

All impacted artists are also encouraged to apply to the Creative Scotland COVID-19 Cancellation Fund for Creative Freelancers for financial assistance during this “difficult and uncertain time,” according to the company.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm a number of shows and elements within the Celtic Connections 2022 programme are no longer able to go ahead,” according to a statement from festival organizers.

We’re in the process of contacting impacted artists about cancellations, and we expect that the majority of shows will be impacted in some way.

“Our goal for the 29th edition of the festival was to bring everyone back together, but due to the uncertainty and disruption caused by the Omicron variant, we are unable to carry out our existing plans on the scale we had hoped.”

“We have not taken these decisions lightly, and we are committed to presenting a version of the festival that brings the connection and joy of Celtic Connections to audiences in a way that is both feasible and safe for everyone involved.”

“Right now, we’re going over a lot of different scenarios and options, and we’re going over all of the shows to make sure they’re compliant with the current event restrictions.”

As the plans for Celtic Connections 2022 evolve, we will continue to keep our audiences informed.”

More information is available here.