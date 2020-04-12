“CEOs mustn’t duck away”

Munich In times of Corona, signs of solidarity are required. Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser recently visited the generator plant in Erfurt with a mouthguard. After all, the workers couldn’t stay in their home office in their service to companies and society, he tweeted.

Despite all the rules on distance, it is important for CEOs to show closeness now. “Managers can now prove whether they actually live, what is promised everywhere: that the employee is at the center,” says Jörg Schleburg, founder of the VonVorteil consultancy. The employees are insecure and fear for their jobs. You need a hold and a perspective.

Managers currently have many tasks at the same time. For example, you need to secure liquidity and maintain supply chains. But according to experts, they should also fly the flag. “Overall, one has heard far too little from the corporate leaders,” said Stephanie Schorp, psychologist and managing director of Comites personnel and management consultancy.

They would have to speak out more about social and global political crises. “In our opinion, corporate executives cannot duck or dive. Even internally, managers should not be silent or communicate insensitively.

Schleburg, who specializes in employer branding, among other things, considers communication to be the top priority. “Open, regular and transparent.” Employees felt safe when their boss exudes security.

Video message from the canteen

For example, many CEOs are currently digitally turning to the workforce. For example, Osram boss Olaf Berlien usually shoots a video once a week. For example, he recently stood in front of the camera in the empty canteen and reported on solidarity actions by Osram employees.

For example, employees in China donated 500 UV lights for disinfection to hospitals in Wuhan at the height of the crisis. “With such great employees, we will also be able to overcome this crisis,” concluded Berlien. Encouragement is important for the Osramites, because of the upcoming takeover by AMS there is already uncertainty among the workforce.

According to the experts, strong leadership is of course required in times of crisis. “Confident and determined,” says Comites founder Andreas Föller. It was important to work out the appropriate concept for the company based on various disciplines. Pragmatic facilitation and savings should be decided and implemented quickly.

Otherwise, panicked decisions would have to be avoided. The CEO must not indulge in omnipotence fantasies. “He has to understand that there are things that are too big for you alone and even for a small group. The collective has to cope with that. ”

Schleburg sees the managers as being challenged twice. You would not only have to show how to meet the current challenge – from home office to short-time work. You would also have to develop a strategy where the company will steer in the medium and long term under the changed circumstances. They would also have to show how they want to act in a world in which nothing seems to be safe anymore. “Openness, networking and agility are the order of the day.”

Dealing with the crisis is not only decisive for the short-term economic well-being of the company – it also has an impact on the image in public, among employees and sought after talents after the crisis. “Employees will be proud when their company behaved professionally in the crisis and gets away with it with a black eye,” says management consultant Schorp.

Schleburg is also convinced: “Companies that emerge from the crisis stronger than before will become particularly attractive for talented people.” They have proven that they are prepared for a very dynamic future. In this respect, the crisis is an opportunity: “Those who may not have been known before can now strengthen their image by acting intelligently.” Conversely, a company that previously had a good reputation could also quickly lose reputation.

