Cereal Ice Pops by Trisha Yearwood Are a Breakfast Dessert Treat

Trisha Yearwood’s Cereal Ice Pops Are a Breakfast Treat Dessert

Trisha Yearwood, star of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, has created a recipe for Cereal Ice Pops, which are more indulgent than dessert for breakfast.

It’s a delectable and surprising way to combine the convenience of a portable treat with your morning meal.

Cereal, milk, and protein-packed yogurt make up this delicious and surprisingly hearty breakfast that will leave you feeling both satisfied and decadent.

Breakfasts like this cereal ice pop are ideal for rushed mornings when you don’t have time for a full meal.

For both kids and adults, nutritious grab-and-go meals are ideal.

Breakfast can help you feel more energized, according to the Better Health website.

Because the morning meal satisfies hunger before it strikes, you are less likely to reach for less nutrient-dense foods later in the day.

Yearwood seemed to go for a high-low combination of foods when preparing this meal.

Milk, vanilla Greek yogurt, and coconut oil make up the meal’s foundation.

While the star of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen prefers dairy, non-dairy alternatives are available.

Sweetened peanut butter, cinnamon, and corn flavors are among Yearwood’s favorite sweet cereals.

Yearwood also sprinkles a few chocolate chips on top for a hint of cocoa flavor.

Yearwood’s original recipe includes an important cook’s note explaining that these ice pops are made in small paper cups similar to those used in bathrooms.

As a result, no ice pop molds are required.

“They’re a perfect sweet treat right out of the freezer, and they’re even better dipped in chocolate!”

When she dedicated an entire episode to the boxed breakfast item, the Food Network star took her love for it to a whole new level.

Yearwood enjoys brunch because, according to reports, she works and sleeps too late as a performer to eat breakfast early in the morning.

As a result, she frequently devises meals that can serve as both breakfast and lunch while remaining nutritious.

While some of these dishes may be less nutrient-dense than others, Yearwood believes that if she eats healthily at least 80% of the time, she can enjoy these types of treats on a regular basis without jeopardizing her weight loss.

Cereal Granola Parfaits, Chocolate Hazelnut French Toast, Cereal Milk Punch, and a Cheesy Quiche were all made with various cereals.

These recipes can be found in a…

