Certain episodes of ‘Impractical Jokers’ have reportedly been removed due to Joe Gatto’s departure.

You might not be able to find certain episodes of Impractical Jokers if you search for them.

Several outlets have reported that several episodes of Joe Gatto in cringe-worthy situations have been pulled from streaming.

Gatto’s departure from the truTV series, which follows “four lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other,” comes as the news breaks.

On December, Gatto made the news.

31, after announcing his departure from Impractical Jokers with a “more serious-than-usual” message on his Instagram.

“I just wanted to let you all know that Impractical Jokers will no longer be involved with me,” he wrote.

“I’ve dedicated a decade of my life to building this franchise with my friends, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

However, I need to take a break due to some personal issues.”

Joe revealed that he and his wife Bessy had divorced and that he would be taking some time off “to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.” However, he promised his fans that he would try to “create new ways to entertain [them]” while he worked through his “challenges.”

Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn, among his co-stars, were disappointed to learn of his death.

However, for the sake of their fans, they’re continuing Impractical Jokers, which debuted in 2011.

Season 10 will begin production in January 2022, according to a statement.

How Much Do the ‘Impractical Jokers’ Earn?

Paste Magazine reported that truTV had removed Gatto’s name from its website just days after the news of his departure.

According to the outlet, truTV and HBO Max had purged episodes of Gatto in “compromising situations,” including one in which the comedian was dressed as a shopping mall massage chair and rubbing on people, and another in which Gatto kissed shoppers.

The alleged removal’s cause is unknown.

However, more information may become available in the coming days. had previously reached out to truTV for comment on his departure but had not received a response.

Season 10 of ‘Impractical Jokers’: When Will It Be Released?

Gatto appears to be busy, despite the fact that he is no longer a member of Impractical Jokers.

Aside from his family, he’ll be performing a series of comedy shows in the Midwest soon.

“Obviously, when I committed to my upcoming series of shows, which kicks off this week in the Midwest, I…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.